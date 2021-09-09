Hillside Man Struck Gas Attendant With Crowbar In Violent Robbery, Police Say

A Hillside man was arrested for striking a gas attendant with a crowbar during a robbery last month, authorities said.

The worker was inside a booth at the Express Fuel on Route 22 west on Aug. 2 when 38-year-old Quadiir Canty opened the door and struck him on the head with a crowbar, Hillside police detective Natalie Ogonowski said.

Canty then took money from the attendant’s pants pocket and fled the scene.

The worker was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation identified Canty as a suspect and he was apprehended on Aug. 29 in Hillside, Ogonowski said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose offense.

Canty was processed and sent to the Union County Jail pending a first appearance in Union County Superior Court.

"Our officers and detectives continue to send a message to those who victimize others that the Hillside Police Department will not tolerate criminal acts within our borders, particularly those that are violent in nature," Hillside police chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

We will use all resources at our disposal to apprehend and bring these criminals to justice."

