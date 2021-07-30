Hillside Man Stabbed Victim In Throat During Physical Fight, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was arrested in a Hillside stabbing, authorities announced.

Hillside's Maurice H. Ray Jr. was engaged in an argument with the victim when he left and returned later with a female on July 23, Det. Natalie Ogonowski said.

A physical fight broke out between the female and the victim, at which point Ray cut the victim's neck, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the detective said.

Ray was charged on a warrant on July 26, and arrested on July 27, after police saw him at a local establishment, Ogonowski said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

