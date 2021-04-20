HEROES: Off-Duty EMTs, Officer Coincidentally Dining At Same Rahway Restaurant Save Choking Man

A group of off-duty EMTs and an off-duty police officer who all happened to be eating at the same Rahway restaurant sprung into action to save a man choking on his food Monday night.

The six medics and the officer were dining at The Waiting Room in Rahway, when the man began choking on a piece of steak around 9:30 p.m.

Elizabeth EMT Amber Henderson, 27, was the first to notice.

"I happened to look over and saw a woman standing up and hitting a man on the back," she told Daily Voice.

Amber Henderson COURTESY: Amber Henderson

Henderson stood up slowly to see if the man was able to get the food out, but noticed very quickly that wasn't the case, she said.

"I ran over and started doing the Heimlich, and a small chuck of food came out, but he was still choking -- and there was much more [food] left inside," the EMT said.

Just as Henderson began wondering how she was going to save the man all on her own, off-duty Rahway officer Eddie O’Donnell came over, sources told Daily Voice.

As fate would have it, five other medics in the restaurant from JFK Health, Elizabeth Fire EMS, along with an off-duty Rahway police officer, noticed what was happening and rushed over to help, Henderson said.

Each EMT took turns doing the Heimlich and trying to dislodge the chunk of food, and even laid the man on the ground to perform compression.

"When the fire department came, we took their equipment and did what we needed to do to maintain the man's condition," Henderson said.

"We were breathing for him and suctioning whatever food we could get out."

By the time the ambulance came, the victim was packaged and ready to go on a backboard.

Medics inside of the ambulance were able to get the bigger chunks of food out.

Henderson said she is thankful other medics were there to help do a job that would have otherwise been very difficult to do on her own, she said.

"It was coincidental that we were all at the same restaurant," she said.

"It was good we were all able to work together because ultimately, that's probably what saved that man."

Elizabeth Fire EMS Supervisor Carlos Gomez said he was "not only amazed" by the medics' responses, but that the situation "speaks volumes of their character and how quickly they reacted and worked together to the situation that thankfully saved this persons life.

"Even in a pandemic they didn't hesitate putting their life at risk to save another."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.