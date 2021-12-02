Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: UPDATE: Springsteen Was 'Visibly Swaying,' Refused Breath Test, Federal Summonses Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

‘HERO:’ Off-Duty New Jersey EMS Supervisor Rescues Burn Victim From Roaring Apartment Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Barrett of the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department
Michael Barrett of the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 via Facebook

An off-duty New Jersey EMS supervisor jumped to action when he spotted flames coming from the window of an apartment building Thursday night.

Michael Barrett from the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department called dispatch when he saw billowing flames near South St. and Rahway Ave. while driving home after his shift, officials said.

Barrett — a 20-year veteran of the station — took matters into his own hands by knocking on the doors of the fire-ravaged building, where he discovered a victim in the burning apartment.

Barrett then pulled the burn victim out of the apartment and to a safe area, a Facebook post from the station said.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Burn Center and Barrett was treated at Trinitas ER for smoke inhalation.

“Shout out to EMS Supervisor Michael Barrett,” the post said.

“#Hero.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.