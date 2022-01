Union County's HazMat squad was called to a massive fire Friday morning in Cranford.

The blaze broke out at Arnold's Pest Control on Quine Street around 10 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The blaze appeared to have broken out in the garage and apparently rose to 4 alarms.

The fire was under control as of 11:15 a.m.

