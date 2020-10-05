Good Samaritan, Off-Duty Officer Rescue NJ Turnpike Truck Driver Engulfed In Flames

A Good Samaritan and off-duty corrections officer were among several bystanders who sprung into action to help a truck driver whose body was engulfed in flames on the NJ Turnpike Monday afternoon.

Jordan Reed, a emergency medicine physician assistant with eight years of EMT experience -- was headed southbound when he saw the tractor-trailer cab hit a sign pole about a mile before Exit 12 and burst into flames around 1:15 p.m. in Linden, he told Daily Voice.

Reed pulled over to render aid to the driver -- who was fully-engulfed in flames.

"He had been already removed from his truck by a New Jersey corrections officer who had stopped on scene, and we were able to extinguish him using a blanket that I had taken from my truck and a fire extinguisher provided by a bystander," said Reed, who works in Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill's emergency department.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious burns, initial reports said.

The right lane of the inner roadway and left outer lanes were closed, with several miles of traffic backed up on both sides of the highway.

Mutual aid from Rahway and Roselle fire departments was requested.

Reed, of Boothwyn, PA, emphasized the true hero was the corrections officer "who risked his own life to get the driver out of the burning vehicle," he said. "I regret not asking his name while still on-scene.

"The overall coordinated response by local fire, EMS, 2 NJ corrections officers who stopped, and NJ Turnpike Police was excellent in the chaotic situation.

"They should all be commended for their great work and professionalism. We hope that the driver and all others involved have a full and speedy recovery."

