Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Goathals Bridge Jumper Airlifted After Being Found By Tug Boat Crew In Water

Goethals Bridge and Front Street in Elizabeth.
Goethals Bridge and Front Street in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A male was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from the Goathals Bridge Thursday afternoon, sources told Daily Voice.

A tug boat crew apparently spotted the man in the water under the bridge, and brought him to Front Street in Elizabeth around 12:55 p.m., sources said.

The man was airlifted to Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

It was not clear how long the male had been in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

