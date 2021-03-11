Goathals Bridge Jumper Airlifted After Being Found By Tug Boat Crew In Water

A male was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from the Goathals Bridge Thursday afternoon, sources told Daily Voice.

A tug boat crew apparently spotted the man in the water under the bridge, and brought him to Front Street in Elizabeth around 12:55 p.m., sources said.

The man was airlifted to Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

It was not clear how long the male had been in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

