Girl, 4, Shot In Elizabeth Drive-By

Jerry DeMarco
Mravlag Manor
Mravlag Manor Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Friday night at an Elizabeth public housing complex, responders said.

The girl’s father told police they were leaving the area when a gunman fired from a silver or grey Dodge Durango SUV at Mravlag Manor near the corner of Maple and Bayway avenues around 11:45 p.m.

The girl was reportedly conscious and alert when she was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, responders said.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch whoever was responsible call Elizabeth police: (908) 558-2000.

