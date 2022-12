A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.

The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.

The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston with minor injuries.

Nothing further was immediately known.

