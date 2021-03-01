Fire Ravages Roselle Apartment Building

A three-alarm fire tore through a Roselle apartment building Monday.
Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m.
The blaze ravaged the third and fourth floors as firefighters worked to contain it for more than an hour.
The roof collapsed around 12:30 p.m., forcing some firefighters to evacuate, initial reports say.
Firefighters had the blaze under control as of 2 p.m.
