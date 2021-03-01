Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: SMACKDOWN: Federal Drug Task Force Seizes Enough Heroin In Paterson To Fill 400,000 Single Bags
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Ravages Roselle Apartment Building

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m.
Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m. Photo Credit: Xander Sequeiros

A three-alarm fire tore through a Roselle apartment building Monday.

Flames shot out of the 4-story building at 118 West 2nd Street, as firefighters from surrounding areas arrived around 11:15 a.m.

The blaze ravaged the third and fourth floors as firefighters worked to contain it for more than an hour.

The roof collapsed around 12:30 p.m., forcing some firefighters to evacuate, initial reports say.

Firefighters had the blaze under control as of 2 p.m.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.