An Elizabeth home was damaged in a late-night fire on Thursday.

Flames tore through the second floor, attic and walls of the home at 160 Westfield Ave., when firefighters arrived at 11:30 p.m.

A second alarm was called after the fire began spreading to an adjacent home.

The blaze was deemed under control at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.