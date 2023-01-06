Fentanyl-Fueled Westfield Soccer Star Gnawed Man's Ear Off Thinking He Was Robot: DA

A 25-year-old New Jersey native and former soccer star apparently high on fentanyl was arrested in Oregon after authorities said he bit and chewed off the ear of a 78-year-old man because he thought he was a robot trying to kill him.

Koryn Daniel Kraemer, of Westfield, is facing a second-degree assault charge for the 2 a.m. incident Jan. 3 on the Cleveland TriMet MAX platform area off Northeast 8th Street in Gresham, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.

Kraemer allegedly approached the man at the platform and physically attacked him, biting and chewing off his ear and some skin near his ear and face, Schmidt said.

Kraemer told detectives he believed the victim was a “robot” trying to kill him based on how the he smelled, the DA said. Kraemer spit out the flesh he had consumed and added that responders saved his life after separating him from the "robot," Schmidt said.

He admitted to consuming alcohol, cannabis, and fentanyl pills.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Kraemer remain in custody and be held without bail.

Kraemer played goalie at Oberlin College and Conservatory and hails from Westfield, NJ, the college's website says.

Kraemer writes on his high school recruiting profile he grew up watching his dad play soccer and fell in love with the sport. He started playing goalkeeper at 8 years old and went on to play at a high level, ultimately winning a State Cup Championship with U17 FC Premier Santos, he said.

He also apparently played for FC Copa Juniors, who were at one point ranked fourth nationally. Kraemer said he hoped to pursue a career in business or law.

