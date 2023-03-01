Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealer Busted At NJ Hotel: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man allegedly was busted with a variety of drugs at a Somerset hotel, authorities said.

Anthony L. Banks of North Brunswick was charged with numerous drug offenses, according to Franklin Township police and the Somerset County prosecutor.

Prosecutor John P. McDonald said Banks' arrest was the result of a two-month investigation of drug deals allegedly taking place at a hotel on Cedar Grove Lane in Somerset.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Banks was arrested by Task Force Officers as he exited the unnamed hotel without incident, McDonald said.

A warranted search of Banks' hotel room yielded cocaine, heroin, controlled prescription pills and fentanyl pills, McDonald said.

Banks was charged with multiple counts of drug possession and distribution and maintaining a drug production facility, McDonald said.

He was being held in Somerset County Jail.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

