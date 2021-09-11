Contact Us
Fatal Car Fire Shuts Down Route 27 In Linden [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Linden police
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

Route 27 in Linden was shut down Tuesday afternoon for a fatal car investigation, developing reports say.

The blaze broke out in the northbound lanes near St. Georges Avenue around 12 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

All lanes were closed for the investigation, the report says.

Linden Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

