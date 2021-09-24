Contact Us
Elizabeth Woman ID'd As Rahway Porch Pirate, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Authorities have identified the woman stealing packages off porches in Rahway.
Authorities have identified the woman stealing packages off porches in Rahway. Photo Credit: Rahway Police

An Elizabeth woman was identified as the person responsible for swiping packages from porches in Rahway, authorities said.

Police are urging residents who see Melanie Jatoba walking or driving around town to contact Rahway police.

She has been targeting homes during the day, police said.

She has been charged for the thefts and has been issued complaint summons with pending court dates.

Anyone with information can contact Rahway police at (732) 827-2200 or make an online report.

