A man was rushed to the emergency room in serious condition after being stabbed in Elizabeth Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

One suspect was in custody as of 12:50 p.m., following the incident at 3rd and Court streets, an Elizabeth police spokesperson said.

The victim was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, sources told Daily Voice.

The area was cordoned off for an investigation.

