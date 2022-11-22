Elizabeth Man Convicted In Deadly Bar Fight

A Union County jury voted to convict an Elizabeth man who killed a 28-year-old during a 2019 bar fight, authorities announced.

Laquan McCall, 31, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault on Friday, Nov. 18 after three days of jury deliberation, county Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a statement.

As Daily Voice has reported, authorities were called to Ben's Bar on Meadow Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 for a reported fight.

There, officers found 28-year-old Oscar Melara badly injured. He was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wounds, the prosecutor said.

According to testimony presented at trial, McCall punched Melara four times during the fight, causing brain injuries that led to the 28-year-old's death.

McCall is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 27, and prosecutors say he could face up to 10 years behind bars for the killing.

