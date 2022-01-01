Elizabeth Man Arrested In Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing

An Elizabeth man has been charged in a deadly New Year's Eve stabbing, authorities announced.

Edwin Rivera, 48, stabbed Jose Burgos, 56, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

A witness drove Burgos to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Colleen Ruppert, who is prosecuting the case.

Rivera was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

This fast-moving investigation was led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department and was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739, Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-477-6649 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Eduardo Lozada at 908-558-2033.

