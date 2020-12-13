Elizabeth Man, 34, Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In Roselle Park

A 34-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Roselle Park last week, authorities said.

Loved ones confirmed to Daily Voice that Dario Miranda was the victim of the 5:25 p.m. accident on Dec. 11.

Miranda was crossing East Westfield Avenue at Dalton Street when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 53-year-old Roselle Park, local police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, while the operator of the Dodge stayed on scene and was cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Miranda died at the hospital a time later, police said.

More than $5,700 had been raised as of Sunday morning on a GoFundMe to help cover funeral arrangements for Miranda.

"Darío was a lovely person," said Amaia Garcia Martinez, the campaign's founder. "This is so sad."

East Westfield Avenue was closed for approximately three hours, while members of the Roselle Park Police Department and Union County Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash, is asked to contact the Roselle Park Police Department at 908-245-2300.

