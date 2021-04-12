Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elizabeth EMT Supervisor Critical After Motorcycle Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Hamilton
Jason Hamilton Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 Facebook

Support is surging for an EMT supervisor who was seriously in a motorcycle crash while coming home from work in Elizabeth Friday.

Jason Hamilton, affectionately known as "Hammy," was flown to the hospital after the crash at the corner of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

Hamilton was in critical condition as of Saturday and faces a long road ahead as he recovers at University Hospital, those who know him say.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.