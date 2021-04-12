Elizabeth EMT Supervisor Critical After Motorcycle Crash

Support is surging for an EMT supervisor who was seriously in a motorcycle crash while coming home from work in Elizabeth Friday.

Jason Hamilton, affectionately known as "Hammy," was flown to the hospital after the crash at the corner of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

Hamilton was in critical condition as of Saturday and faces a long road ahead as he recovers at University Hospital, those who know him say.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.