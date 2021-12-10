Driver In Stolen Car Plows Into Newark Bus Stop Seriously Injuring 2, Police Say

A driver of a stolen car was arrested after he struck two people at a bus stop in Newark leaving them seriously injured Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Norven Dee Alcius, 19, of Union, was behind the wheel of a stolen Mazda SUV when he hit the two pedestrians at a bus stop around 9 a.m. at Broad and Market streets in Newark, Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victims were transported to University Hospital for treatment. They both are reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

Alcius got out of the vehicle after it struck the two victims and was apprehended by responding officers without further incident, O'Hara said.

The vehicle, a black 2021 Mazda CX-9, was reported stolen Monday at 10:15 p.m. after it was left running and unattended in the 800 block of Broad Street, police said.

Alcius faces a charge of receiving stolen property, police said.

“Sadly, the vehicle that struck the two victims was reported stolen after being left running and unattended,” Director O’Hara said.

“This incident highlights the problem we’re having, not only in Newark, but across the region, as driver complacency is leading to an increase in motor vehicle theft.”

So far this year, 534 vehicles were stolen after being left running and unattended. This is an increase of 68 percent from year 2020, when 263 vehicles were stolen due to driver complacency.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.