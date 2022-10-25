Contact Us
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said.

State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw a deceased man with one self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, Marchan said. The incident remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

