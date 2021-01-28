DEVELOPING: Victim Pulled From Icy Linden Waters Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

One person was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from icy Linden waters early Thursday morning, initial reports say.

Divers were called to 4900 Tremley Point Road sometime around 8:30 a.m., for reports of a machine six feet under water and one person trapped, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Dive teams from Cranford, Elizabeth, New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene, and the victim was removed by the NYPD approximately one hour later, initial reports say.

The individual was reportedly rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Linden police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

