Dad Killed In Weekend Plainfield Shooting Was 'Respectable Guy, Harmed No One'

One man died and another was injured in a Plainfield shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

Michael Price Jr., 29, of Dunellen, was shot near West eighth Street and Grant Avenue in the late afternoon hours, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess jointly announced Monday.

This little girl woke up today without a father. Hurt deeply about the news. Michael Price My former HS teammate and... Posted by Make-Allen Brown on Monday, May 3, 2021

Such a respectable guy who harmed none. You will be missed to the core!!!!! Welcome to paradise king ⛅️ Michael Price Posted by Jozelynne Carmona on Monday, May 3, 2021

A 30-year-old Piscataway whose name was not released was also found at that location with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Price was transported to JFK University Medical Center in Edison, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m., while the second victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he remained early Monday in critical but stable condition.

Michael Price you didn’t deserve this 😢. I don’t even know what to say and can’t believe what I’ve heard. The city is in... Posted by Alexander Moss on Sunday, May 2, 2021

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.