DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dad Killed In Weekend Plainfield Shooting Was 'Respectable Guy, Harmed No One'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
One man died and another was injured in a Plainfield shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

Michael Price Jr., 29, of Dunellen, was shot near West eighth Street and Grant Avenue in the late afternoon hours, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess jointly announced Monday.

A 30-year-old Piscataway whose name was not released was also found at that location with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Price was transported to JFK University Medical Center in Edison, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m., while the second victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he remained early Monday in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

