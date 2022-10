One person died in a single-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9 in Rahway, authorities said.

The unidentified man was heading north in a Chevrolet Malibu on St. Georges Avenue when he veered across the southbound lanes and struck a tree around 4:30 p.m., local police said.

The driver was hospitalized and pronounced dead. The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.