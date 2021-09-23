Car Plows Through Road Barrier, Hospitalizes Firefighters Responding To Union County Crash

A car plowed through a road barrier and struck a fire engine at the scene of a crash in Union County, sending two firefighters to the hospital before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The initial crash occurred on Route 24 near the Broad Street exit ramp and closed one lane to oncoming traffic around 2:15 a.m., Summit Mayor Nora G. Radest said in a press release alongside City Administrator Michael F. Rogers.

City of Summit Firefighters were exiting an engine that was parked on the side of the road when the engine was struck by another vehicle that had crashed through the established road barrier, Radest said.

Both firefighters were taken to Overlook Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

“We are very fortunate that our firefighters sustained only minor injuries from the impact of the vehicle striking the fire engine,” said Summit Fire Chief Eric Evers. “If they had been climbing out even 30 seconds earlier, the outcome would have been entirely different.”

No other injuries were reported.

“I caution drivers to slow down when they see flashing lights on a highway,” said Evers. “It is for your safety and the safety of first responders.”

