Box Truck Driver Airlifted In Fiery NJ Turnpike Crash

A truck driver was airlifted to the hospital in a fiery crash that closed the NJ Turnpike in Union County Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway Linden around 1:15 p.m., when the truck struck the guardrail near milepost 97, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The right lane of the inner roadway and left outer lanes were closed, with several miles of traffic backed up on both sides of the highway.

Mutual aid from Rahway and Roselle fire departments was requested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.