A body was found floating in the Rahway River Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Essex Street on reports of a person in the water around 10:45 a.m., initial reports say.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and rescue crews worked to recover the body.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

