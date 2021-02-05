Bayonne PD: Drug Dealer With Gun, Loaded Mag, Heroin, Cocaine, Shoves Female Officer To Ground

A Bayonne drug dealer arrested last January is in police custody again -- this time while shoving a female officer to the ground while in possession of heroin, cocaine, a handgun and loaded magazine, city police said.

Officers were investigating a drug deal involving Daouda H. Coulibaly, 24, near East 53 Street when he tried to run away on foot after being ordered by police to stop around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

As officers attempted to prevent Coulibaly from fleeing, he repeatedly twisted his body and pulled away from the officers and, at one point, shoved a female officer, causing her to fall to the ground, Amato said.

Other officers stepped in to help control Coulibaly, and eventually were able to take him to the ground, authorities said.

Coulibaly was laying on his hands when he attempted to reach for an object concealed in his waistband, but police were able to secure him in handcuffs without further incident, Amato said.

A search turned up drug paraphernalia, numerous vials of cocaine, heroin, more than $200 in suspected proceeds of drug sales, and a defaced 9mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a laser sight and a high capacity magazine, police said.

The magazine was found to be fully loaded with 9mm full metal jackets bullets, Amato said.

At the time of his arrest, Coulibaly was classified as a certain person not to possess a weapon and had been wanted by the Hudson County Superior Court on an active warrant, authorities said.

He was charged with :

Aggravated Assault [on a Police Officer]

Obstruction of a Governmental Function

Resisting Arrest

Possession of CDS (Cocaine)

Possession of CDS (Heroin)

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Narcotic Offense

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

He was arrested and additionally processed on this warrant, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.