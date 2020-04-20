Authorities: Union County Nightclub Caught Serving Amid COVID-19 Closure

A Plainfield business owner told police that he thought that patrons waiting for takeout orders from his restaurant could drink at his bar, authorities said. Wrong.

Cristobal Sanchez, 62, was charged with violating state coronavirus emergency closure orders by police who said they found three customers drinking at the bar and others sitting at tables Saturday night at the Tequila Club on East 5th Street.

Sanchez told them he "thought he was allowed to serve them alcohol inside the premises" because the patrons "were waiting for take-out orders," state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Gov. Phil Murphy last month ordered bars and restaurants closed except for take-out or delivery only in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

