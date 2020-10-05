Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Authorities: NJ Man Tells Woman 'I'm Going To Do What I Want' Before Violent Sex Assault

Cecilia Levine

Tyrone R. Johnson
Tyrone R. Johnson Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A Middlesex County man told took a woman to a secluded area and told her he was "going to do what he wanted" before sexually assaulting her last year, authorities said Monday.

Tyrone R. Johnson, 33, of Woodbridge, took the woman to a secluded area on East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden on Dec. 17, 2019, where he began pulling off her clothing as she pleaded for him to stop, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

The victim told police about the incident, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for fractures around her eye socket, and bruising to her upper body, Ruotolo and Hart said.

An investigation identified Johnson as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident at his home on Friday, authorities said. 

Johnson was charged with with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree aggravated assault, and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with further information about Johnson’s activities is strongly urged to contact Linden Police Department Detective Matthew Jones at 908-474-8500 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256; tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. A recent photo of the defendant is being distributed along with this press release.

