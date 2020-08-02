Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Linden Driver Slams Car Door On Women's Leg, Yells Racial Slurs In Parking Dispute

Cecilia Levine
N. Wood Avenue and Henry Street in Linden. Authorities did not say where on E. Henry Street the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Linden man was arrested after assaulting another driver during a racially-charged and violent dispute over a parking spot, said authorities who charged him

David M. Beardsley, 60, called a woman names, poked her in the face with his finger, closer her car door on her leg and threw her cell phone in a fight for the coveted spot on East Henry Street around 8:30 a.m., July 22, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart jointly announced Friday.

The next day, the woman -- a 70-year-old Carteret resident -- came to police headquarters to report Beardsley also yelled racial slurs, authorities said. It was not clear where on E. Henry Street the incident occurred.

"Based on this new information, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and a bias incident investigation was initiated, in accordance with Attorney General Guidelines," Ruotolo and Hart said last Friday.

"A comprehensive, week-long investigation was conducted by the Linden Police Department before the charges were authorized by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office."

Beardsley was served with disorderly persons charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief last Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The case is scheduled to be heard in Linden Municipal Court on Aug. 17.

“The decision to file criminal charges is only made after a careful review of all the facts available,” said Chief Hart. “This was a thorough investigation, and I am confident that the evidence supports these charges.”

