Authorities ID Victim In Deadly Daylight Elizabeth Shooting

One person was shot and killed in a daytime shooting Monday in Elizabeth.

Antwoine Thompson, 32, was found having suffered serious injury at the intersection of Second and Bond streets around 3 p.m. Monday, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said alongside local officials.

Thompson was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271, Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

