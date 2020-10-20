Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities ID Man Killed In Clark Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Clarkton Drive
Clarkton Drive Photo Credit: Clark PD Facebook page

An 82-year-old man was killed in a Clark hit-and-run Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to the 6 a.m. incident James B. Leinbach, of Clark, with serious injuries after being struck by an eastbound vehicle near Raritan Road and Clarkton Drive, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

The vehicle fled the scene and Leinbach was subsequently pronounced dead.

This incident is being investigated by members of the Union County Homicide Task Force, the Union County Police Department Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clark Police Department. 

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Clark Police Lt. Christian Lott at 732-215-8447; tips can also be submitted anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. 

