Authorities: Bronx Man Broke Into Union County Woman's Home, Sexually Assaulted Her

A New York man was being held in jail after breaking into the home of an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her, said authorities who charged him.

Richard Darby, 34, of the Bronx, broke into the woman's Union home in the early morning hours of July 6, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Union Police Director Daniel Zieser said Tuesday.

A warrant for his arrest was issued that day, and he was found near Manila Avenue in Jersey City July 8, by members of the Special Victims Unit, authorities said.

"Given the nature of the crime, the Prosecutor’s Office moved to detain Darby in jail pending trial," Ruotolo said.

Judge Regina Caulfield, P.J.Cr. granted that request following a hearing in Superior Court Tuesday.

Darby was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated sexual contact during the commission of a burglary.

Anyone with further information about Darby’s activities is urged to contact Union Police Det. Michael Theissen 908-851-5030, Special Victims Unit Det. Joanne Son at 908-477-1698, or Sgt. Keyla Live at 908-370-6793.

