72-Year-Old North Jersey HS Teacher Sexually Assaulted Teen Student For Months: Prosecutor

A 72-year-old teacher in North Jersey is accused of having sexually assaulted a teen student multiple times over the course of several months, authorities said.

Bipradas Mookerjee, of North Brunswick, faces charges for third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Monday.

The incidents started in October of 2021 when Mookerjee was working as a math teacher at Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth, Daniel said.

The teen victim was a student during the period of the alleged sexual assaults, authorities said.

Mookerjee was arrested Tuesday and released following a Union County Superior Court pretrial detention hearing. He is awaiting his next court appearance on supervised release, Daniel said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Elizabeth Police Officer Johanna Rivera of the Special Victims Unit at 908-348-0999.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.