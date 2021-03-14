24-Year-Old Elizabeth Woman Dead, 4 Injured In Linden Crash

A 24-year-old Elizabeth woman died and four others were injured in a Linden crash early Sunday morning.

The woman and a 27-year-old Rahway man were ejected from a 2014 Honda Civic on the northern side of the North Park Avenue bridge between E. Elizabeth Avenue and E. Linden Avenue around 3:35 a.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Both were taken to Newark University Hospital, where the woman died and the man was critical hours after the crash, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle -- a 21-year-old man from Harrisburg, PA -- and two other passengers were taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Pete Hammer at (908) 474-8505 or via email at phammer@lpdnj.org.

