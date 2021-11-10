Contact Us
Union Daily Voice
21-Year-Old Man Stabbed Dead In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth police
Elizabeth police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD

A 21-year-old man was stabbed dead Sunday in Elizabeth.

City resident Yonatan Alexander Vasquez-Torres was found with stab wounds around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Center Street, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2817 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective William Valladares at 908-591-4677.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers. 

