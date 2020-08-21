$10K Reward Offered In Fatal Shooting That Killed 1, Seriously Injured Another

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a Plainfield shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Police responding to gunshots on the 400 block of Grant Avenue found Cory Johnson and another man with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess jointly said.

Johnson, 30, was pronounced dead while the other victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment -- and has since been listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Division, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit. Anyone with information is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

