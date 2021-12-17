Contact Us
Union Daily Voice
Union Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Deadly Elizabeth Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth police
Elizabeth police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in an Elizabeth shooting Thursday night, authorities said.

Shamar L. Brown, of Elizabeth, was found seriously injured at the intersection of Second Street and Bond Street around 8:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

This incident remains under investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit. 

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404, or Elizabeth Police Department Detective John Londono at 908-578-5192.

