Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead In Route 78 SUV Fire, Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

One person died in a fiery crash on Route 78 in the early morning hours Sunday.

A BMW SUV went off the road to the left on the eastbound side at mile post 42 in Watchung Borough around 3:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The vehicle struck several trees and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the driver -- the only occupant whose identification remains pending.

No other vehicles or passengers involved.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.