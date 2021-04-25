1 Dead In Route 78 SUV Fire, Crash

One person died in a fiery crash on Route 78 in the early morning hours Sunday.

A BMW SUV went off the road to the left on the eastbound side at mile post 42 in Watchung Borough around 3:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The vehicle struck several trees and became fully engulfed in flames, killing the driver -- the only occupant whose identification remains pending.

No other vehicles or passengers involved.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.