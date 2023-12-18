A Few Clouds 48°

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Linden (Developing)

A pedestrian crash closed a portion of Route 1 in Linden Monday night, Dec. 18, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
It happened at the Wood Avenue intersection, closing the southbound lanes up to Stiles Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

