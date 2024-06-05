Pedestrian, 41, Killed By Car On Route 1&9 In Linden, Police Say

At 1:20 a.m., police responded to S. Wood Avenue and Routes 1 and 9 on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Linden police said in a release.

The pedestrian was crossing Route 1 and 9 when he was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic traveling southbound, police said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 908-474-8505.

