Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts NJ Turnpike In Elizabeth

An overturned tractor trailer shut a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth Tuesday morning, July 30.

Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site shows it flipped just before 6 a.m. near Interchange 13 to Route 278.

Two center lanes were blocked as of 7:25 a.m.

