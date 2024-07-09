One Killed, One Wounded In Elizabeth Shooting, Prosecutor Says

In the early morning, police responded to the 400 block of Westminster Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Jose Aranzamedi was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other victim, a 51-year-old man, is in stable condition at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Eduardo Lozada at 908-558-2033.

