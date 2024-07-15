One Firefighter Injured In Two-Alarm Linden Fire: Police

At 10:30 a.m., first responders were on scene at Hollywood Terrace Apartments in Linden on a report of a fire, Linden police said in a release.

Firefighters were met with flames coming from the windows of both floors of the apartment on the 600 block of Academy Terrace, police said. Neighboring apartments were immediately evacuated as firefighters began to attack the fire, police said.

It took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, police said. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

