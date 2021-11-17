Wife Of Jersey City Fire Captain Dies After Cancer Battle, 42

Support is surging for a Jersey City fire captain mourning the loss of his wife, who died after a colon cancer battle.

Heidy Jimenez Farrell died at home in Roselle Park on Nov. 15, her obituary says. She was 42 years old.

Heidy was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and came to the US in 1990.

The Roselle Park Police Department this year vowed to raised money for the family through No Shave November efforts.

She had been battling liver and colon cancer since February.

In addition to her husband of four years, Robert, Heidy is survived by their son, Robert E Farrell IV; her parents, Rafael & Regina Jimenez; and sisters, Krizia Jimenez Medrano & Mabell Jimenez Jones.

Services are set for Nov. 18, with visitation Nov. 17 (see above).

