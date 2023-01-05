Union County Dad Of 3, Lab Tech Jared Vassallo Dies, 33

Dedicated Union County dad of three and lab technician Jared Vassallo died on Sunday, Dec. 11 aged 33.

Born in Livingston, Jared grew up in Westfield before moving to Newport, Rhode Island, and returning to Kenilworth, his obituary says.

Jared graduated from the Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains in 2007 and earned his plumbing certification at the Community College of Rhode Island.

He was employed as a plumber for several years and most recently worked as a lab technician and phlebotomist at Toplab in Millburn, according to his memorial.

Jared was a former parishioner at churches in Mountainside and Westfield and loved spending his free time with his family on the Jersey Shore.

He also had a passion for classic movies, gardening, traveling, music, and family traditions.

Jared is survived by his loving parents, Sammy and Roseanne Vassallo, three children, Suzy Rose Vassallo, Betty Bradley Vassallo, Remi Walter Vassallo, his caring brothers, Cody Hunter Vassallo, Brandon Sam Vassallo and friend, Max Richards, his grandmother, MaryAnn Bradley his beloved former wife, Elizabeth Vassallo, his cherished girlfriend, Melissa Arias, his God Mother, Maggie DiPalma, Godfather, Barry Amatucci, aunt, Dianne, God Daughter, Sarah Kate DiPalma and many more.

Jared’s memorial was held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick on Friday, Dec. 16.

Contributions can be made in Jared’s loving memory to the Children’s Heart Foundation – in the name of Remi Vassallo (5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place- Suite 200 Northbrook IL 60062-1500).

“Words cannot fully describe the type of person Jared was,” reads a tribute on Jared’s obituary. “He always tried to make others around him laugh and feel happy. He was passionate about the relationships he had with friends family and his interests…he will be missed greatly.”

