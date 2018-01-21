Teachers Rally For 3 Students Whose Dad Was Struck, Killed By Car In Union County

A man was struck dead on his way to a laundromat, now three teachers are helping the family who suffered a tragic loss.

Rosauro Herrera was hit by a vehicle on South Avenue at Atlantic Street Saturday morning, Tap Into Plainfield reports citing the acting police director Captain David Guarino. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the outlet.

His wife was with him at the time of the deadly crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign page launched by the local teachers to help cover funeral expenses.

The crash happened just hours before his family was going to celebrate one his daughter's birthdays, according to the campaign page.

He is remembered as "an excellent father and husband, very hardworking, and kind to all the people who knew him," as stated on the GoFundMe.

His funeral will take place in Plainfield but he will be buried in his native country Guatemala -- which is why the GoFundMe campaign was launched, to help cover those expenses.

The fundraiser has raised more than $6,000 of a $15,000 goal as of Friday with about 100 people having donated.

Another GoFundMe campaign page was launched by family friend Linda Arevalo. That page has raised more than $1,100 of a $10,000 goal as of Friday night from more than 25 donors.

That campaign is not just to help with funeral expenses but I help the family financially cope with the loss of their main income provider.

Herrera is survived by his wife, Norma Beatris Garrido Reyes, and three children, Jessica, William, and Jennifer, according to the GoFundMe campaign pages.

If you want to donate to either campaign you can do so here and here.

