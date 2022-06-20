NJ Sailor Dies In Bermuda Yacht Race

A sailor from New Jersey died when he fell overboard during a yacht race from Rhode Island to Bermuda, race officials said.

Colin Golder, of New Providence and captain of the 42-foot single-masted sailboat Morgan of Marietta, went overboard early Sunday, June 19 about 325 miles west of Bermuda in strong winds.

"After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland," race organizers said.

"The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder."

Golder's LinkedIn profile says he's a retired telecommunications professional, most recently having served as Vice President with AT&T/Lucent Technologies in various roles internationally.

