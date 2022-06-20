Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Monkeypox Case Confirmed In NJ
Obituaries

NJ Sailor Dies In Bermuda Yacht Race

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Colin Golder
Colin Golder Photo Credit: Colin Golder LinkedIn

A sailor from New Jersey died when he fell overboard during a yacht race from Rhode Island to Bermuda, race officials said.

Colin Golder, of New Providence and captain of the 42-foot single-masted sailboat Morgan of Marietta, went overboard early Sunday, June 19 about 325 miles west of Bermuda in strong winds.

"After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland," race organizers said.

"The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder."

Golder's LinkedIn profile says he's a retired telecommunications professional, most recently having served as Vice President with AT&T/Lucent Technologies in various roles internationally.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.